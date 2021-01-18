China is only major economy to report growth in 2020 | Money Talks

China began 2020 with a historic hit to its economic growth after the world's first coronavirus epicentre imposed a harsh lockdown to contain the pandemic. But by the end of the year it would seem those actions have paid-off, with the latest official figures showing the country managed to escape an overall contraction to its economy - a fate that most other major economies have suffered. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, as other countries battle a resurgence of the virus, Beijing has a significant stake in the success of its peers. For more, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad in London. He's the director of investment strategy at the financial technology, firm NAGA. #China #GDPgrowth #Pandemic