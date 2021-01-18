BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China is only major economy to report growth in 2020 | Money Talks
China began 2020 with a historic hit to its economic growth after the world's first coronavirus epicentre imposed a harsh lockdown to contain the pandemic. But by the end of the year it would seem those actions have paid-off, with the latest official figures showing the country managed to escape an overall contraction to its economy - a fate that most other major economies have suffered. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, as other countries battle a resurgence of the virus, Beijing has a significant stake in the success of its peers. For more, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad in London. He's the director of investment strategy at the financial technology, firm NAGA. #China #GDPgrowth #Pandemic
China is only major economy to report growth in 2020 | Money Talks
January 18, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us