Yemenis brace for US terror designation consequences

After more than five years of civil war, the UN says over 24 million people, or some 80 percent of the Yemeni population, relies on humanitarian aid. Now, a US decision to designate one side a terror group threatens the peace process. And aid groups fear it will only make things worse. #Yemen Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉 http://trt.world/f12v