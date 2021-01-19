Donald Trump's brand tarnished by the siege of Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump will leave the White House with the lowest approval rating of his presidency in the aftermath of the Capitol riots, but for millions of people who voted for him it may be too soon to say he is 'down for the count.' #CapitolRiots Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉 http://trt.world/f12v