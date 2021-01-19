COVID-19 in Europe: Is the EU losing the vaccine race?

When it comes to Covid vaccinations, Germany stands accused of buying up extra doses, while other EU countries simply aren't taking all the doses they're allowed. Is the financial muscle of Germany at play here as the country is said to be looking after its own interests at the expense of others? Guests: Jacob Funk Kirkegaard German Marshall Fund Louise van Schaik Head of Unit EU & Global Affairs at Clingendael Frederik Roeder Health Economist