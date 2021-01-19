January 19, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Security concerns over president-elect's safety remain high
With only one day left before the US presidential #inauguration, tensions in Washington are running high over arrangements to keep Joe Biden safe. And while violence remains an unknown factor, what's certain is it will be an inauguration like no other. Watch ‘Compass’ - The exploration of creativity, artistic design and forgotten stories 👉 http://trt.world/f125
Security concerns over president-elect's safety remain high
Explore