Australian Open: Quarantine row erupts after players complain about hotel conditions

Two #AustralianOpen tennis players have tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Melbourne. Players, staff and officials are in strict isolation ahead of the event which begins next month. But a row over quarantine rules has erupted after some players complained about the conditions. TRT World Sports Correspondent Lance Santos reports.