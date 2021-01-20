January 20, 2021
Nets to protect swimmers in South Africa are killing sharks | Money Talks
The province of KwaZulu-Natal is one of South Africa's main destinations for divers and beach lovers. But its waters are also home to sharks. To protect tourists from shark attacks, officials are pursuing a policy environmentalists say is killing the predators. Adesewa Josh reports #SharkNets #SouthAfrica #Conservation
