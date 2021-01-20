World Economic Forum publishes annual risk report | Money Talks

In its latest Global Risks Report, the World Economic Forum warns that the coronavirus pandemic has widened health, economic and digital disparities and is calling on the world to wake up to its long-term risks. The WEF says the knock-on effects of infectious diseases like COVID-19 will continue to threaten livelihoods in the coming years and jeopardise years of progress in reducing global poverty and inequality. Over the next decade climate action failure, extreme weather and human-led environmental damage are also major risks. The forum says there is no way out from environmental destruction unless we act now. For we were joined by Emilio Granados Franco from Geneva. He's head of Global Risks and Geopolitical Agenda at the World Economic Forum. #WorldEconomicForum #GlobalRiskAssessment #ClimateCrisis