Historic presidential inaugurations in the US

The insurrection on Capitol Hill earlier this month cast a pall over Joe Biden's #Inauguration and reminded people of just how divided the country really is. Presidential Inaugurations in the United States are usually a celebration of unity. But as correspondent Frank Ucciardo explains, there have been more than a few historic bumps along the road to the ceremonies. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh