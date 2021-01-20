Joe Biden, Kamala Harris reach Washington for inauguration

The #inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will take place later today. Away from politics, the US marked a tragic new landmark. More than 400-thousand people have died due to Covid-19.