COVID-19 in Europe: Italy’s political crisis

Italy is in political turmoil - and all about how best to spend money to get OUT of the massive mess caused by COVID-19. How will the country find a way out of this political crisis? GUESTS Lorenzo Codogno Former Chief Economist at the Italian Treasury Edoardo Bressanelli Assistant Professor in Political Science Ignazio Corrao Independent Italian MEP Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.