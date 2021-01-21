Biden's Inauguration | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Joe Biden has been sworn in as America's 46th President on the steps of the U.S. Capitol under extraordinary circumstances. The #inauguration, which was already scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place under heavy security exactly two weeks after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. Many here in the US are wondering whether President Biden will be able to unify all Americans, not just the 81 million Americans who voted for him but the 74 million who voted for Trump, as he tries to restore trust in the country's democratic institutions. So will Biden be able to bring Americans together behind his presidency, in a climate of growing distrust and conspiracy theories? And how will Biden address some of the other challenges facing the US domestically and abroad? Guests: Luis Gutierrez Former Democratic Congressman from Illinois Joe Grogan Former Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council and Former assistant to then-President Donald Trump Alan Lichtman Distinguished Professor of History at the American University Imani Perri Professor of African-American studies at Princeton University Michael Zeldin Former US Justice Department Official and Legal Analyst Thomas Shannon Former Acting Secretary of State under President Trump in 2017 Trita Paris Executive Vice President at The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft