WORLD
1 MIN READ
A New Era in US-Israel Relations
After ordering 780 new Israeli settlement homes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared quote: 'We're here to stay, we're continuing to build the land of Israel.' During Donald Trump's four-year term, Netanyahu ordered the construction of 27-thousand homes, likely emboldened after Trump threw aside decades of US diplomacy when he declared the settlements no longer breached international law. But with Joe Biden in the Oval Office, is Netanyahu's carte blanche support from Washington at an end? In addition to being an early foreign policy test for the new US administration, this latest expansion in occupied territory could further undermine the prospect of a viable two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Guests Osamah Khalil History Professor of US Foreign Relations at Syracuse University Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director of Israel's Likud Party. Daniel Seidemann Director of Terrestrial Jerusalem
A New Era in US-Israel Relations
January 25, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us