BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Can anyone help? (two guesses left to unlock Bitcoin wallet!)
Brad Yasar mined thousands of coins years ago and they’re now worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but he can’t access them because he’s lost the passwords to his Bitcoin wallets. He's not the only one. Another young man, Stefan Thomas, made headlines recently when he admitted he also couldn’t access his 240 million dollar fortune, he’s tried to unlock his Bitcoin wallet 8 times, and now has just two attempts left. We also look at the case of James Howells, a Welshman who’s lost even more than Stefan Thomas, around 260 million dollars! James threw his Bitcoin hard drive in the bin years ago and it has ended up in a local landfill site, he's been asking if he can dig it up for years.These three men aren’t the only ones to make these sorts of mistakes, it’s estimated around one in five Bitcoins are dormant, because of lost wallets and forgotten passwords, that’s equivalent to around 140 billion dollars! 0:26 – Forgotten Passwords! 18:39 – “I SOLD my HOUSE and bought BITCOIN” 21:02 – “ I want to bring BITCOIN SCAM down”
Can anyone help? (two guesses left to unlock Bitcoin wallet!)
January 21, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us