January 21, 2021
BIZTECH
EU members outline vaccine passport plans for travel in bloc | Money Talks
EU leaders have met online to discuss the introduction of so-called vaccine passports or certificates. With vaccination slowly increasing across the bloc, some countries are pushing for a system which would allow vaccinated people to start travelling, but not everyone is in favour. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #EUmembers #VaccinePassport #EUTravel
