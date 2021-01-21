January 21, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish grocery delivery app sets sights on global market | Money Talks
Turkish grocery delivery startup Getir wants to be the nation's next unicorn. The company just secured more funding, and it's hoping the cash injection will help it knock on more doors around the world. We were joined by Getir's Founder, Nazim Salur who joins us from Istanbul. #GroceryDeliveryApp #Getir #TechStartUp
Turkish grocery delivery app sets sights on global market | Money Talks
Explore