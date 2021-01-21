January 21, 2021
Pandemic tech dominates Japanese biometric exhibition | Money Talks
An exhibition featuring wearable gadgets is being held in Tokyo this week. All the latest in wearable virtual and augmented reality, Internet of Things, and other wacky tech advancements will be on display. The event is being held in person despite the ongoing pandemic. Mayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo. #WearableTech #Biometrics #Data
