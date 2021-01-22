Biden promises 'wartime' effort to fight Covid-19

US President Joe #Biden doubles down on his commitment to inoculate 100 million Americans on his first 100 days in office, signing a series of executive orders he said would help fight the pandemic. Ever wanted to have your say even if it wasn't about the subjects that dominate the world's headlines. Only on 'Tell Me' TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu will explore and debate.​ 👉 http://trt.world/f12n