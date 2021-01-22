January 22, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US embassy in Israel briefly changes Twitter name
The US embassy in Israel briefly changed its Twitter account name to include the West Bank and Gaza shortly after the Biden administration took office. Here is how people reacted. #USEmbassy * Also Available on TRT World Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics 👉 http://trt.world/f12h
US embassy in Israel briefly changes Twitter name
Explore