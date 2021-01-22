January 22, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden mask hypocrite from DAY ONE?
President Joe Biden signed an executive order after his inauguration compelling everyone on federal land to wear a mask. Hours later he takes a photo at the Lincoln memorial with his family. And in a true sign of "Politics as usual" none of them are wearing a mask. A reporter asks White House press secretary Jen Psaki why he's contravening his own laws... she says "we have bigger issues to worry about".
Biden mask hypocrite from DAY ONE?
Explore