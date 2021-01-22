Turkey and the EU Aim for Better Ties | Turkey’s BiP Booms as WhatsApp Slumps

After a turbulent year, Turkey and the EU are looking to their ties EU and overcome any disagreements in the new year. Both sides have clashed over migration, Islamophobia, and the Eastern Mediterranean. With 2021 starting off on a positive note with an important ministerial meeting in Brussels to discuss these topics, what's needed for Ankara and the European countries narrow the trust deficit? Plus, we discuss why there has been a mass exodus of users from WhatsApp to alternative messaging apps such as Turkey's BiP - which has seen a surge in popularity. Guests Enes Bayrakli European Studies Director at SETA Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Ali Taha Koc Head of Turkey's Digital Transformation Office