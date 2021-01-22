WORLD
Can Turkey and the EU Normalise Ties in 2021?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron sparred publicly over a host of international issues last year, from Syria to the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in France. But now with a new year ahead, there are signs that both sides want to put past differences to rest. Other EU countries also want to do the same - Greece recently has resumed technical talks. Erdogan says the country's future lies in the West, while Brussels wants a win-win relationship with Ankara. But will that actually happen? And what are the biggest obstacles for both sides? Guests Enes Bayrakli European Studies Director at SETA Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
January 22, 2021
