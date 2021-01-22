Trump tenure led to trauma among supporters

US presidency of Donald #Trump has caused trauma among his supporters, which experts say could take years to heal. - Also available on TRT World - Matthew Moore presents a forensic, fast-paced and sometimes irreverent take on the news that you won't find elsewhere. We break down the news through analysing the data, the facts, the videos and the digital noise. 👉 http://trt.world/13qk