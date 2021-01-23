WORLD
Is China Winning the Standoff Against India?
In 2020, the border between India and #China was at its most tense in several decades after deadly clashes left dozens of soldiers dead. Since May, there have been multiple attempts at de-escalation but all have been futile. The Chinese have also refused to restore the pre-May status quo in Ladakh - where they now control additional territory. So what exactly is this decades-old border dispute about? And who has the upper hand? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
January 23, 2021
