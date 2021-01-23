Turkish grocery delivery app sets sights on global market | Money Talks

Turkish grocery delivery start-up Getir wants to be the nation's next unicorn. The company announced it secured more funding this week, and it's hoping the cash injection will help it knock on more doors around the world. We spoke to Getir's Founder, Nazim Salur, who told Money Talks more about the company's ambitious plans to expand overseas. #Getir #DeliveryApp #Investment