Hong Kong officials put 10,000 people under lockdown
#HongKong has imposed its first coronavirus lockdown. Stay at home orders have been issued in a small, but densely populated part of the city. As Liz Maddock reports, the authorities are on a mission to bring cases in the district down to zero. - Also available on TRT World - Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉 http://trt.world/f12h
January 23, 2021
