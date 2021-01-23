Tens of thousands of people join pro-Navalny protests across Russia

Countrywide protests are held in Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexey #Navalny who was arrested on January 17 as he returned from Berlin following his recovery from an alleged poisoning attack. According to protest monitor group OVD-Info, more than 2,000 people have been detained across Russia.