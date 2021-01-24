Worldwide condemnation over mass protest arrests in Russia

Thousands of people have been arrested across Russia, during protests calling for the release of opposition politician Alexey #Navalny. Riot police were seen beating and dragging away demonstrators. The protests were some of the biggest Russia has seen in years. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and 'Bigger Than Five' is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv