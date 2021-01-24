Snow shoes get popular as ski resorts stay closed in Europe

French ski resorts say closing them down has been a psychological and financial catastrophe. They had been hoping to reopen cable cars and ski lifts in February, but the government has warned that's unlikely. For those determined to hit the slopes there is still one option - the humble snow shoe.