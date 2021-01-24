Entombed Chinese miners finally rescued

Eleven miners who were entombed for two weeks in eastern China have been rescued while 10 others remain missing after gold mine explosion. #MineExplosion - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv