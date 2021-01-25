Egyptian uprising dreams dashed, demands unmet

The #ArabSpring uprisings may have started in Tunisia, but also led to civil war in Syria and Libya and years of political turmoil in Egypt. Rahul Radhakrishnan looks at how the demands of the Egyptians who took to the streets remain unmet. - Also available on our channel - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv