American Carnage: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency

The United States is in shock after an attack at the heart of the nation's democracy. On January 6th, 2020, the Capitol building in Washington DC was ransacked by supporters of Donald Trump who refused to accept his election defeat. Jon Brain reports on the final days of the most controversial presidency in recent US history and asks what's next for Trump and #Trumpism?