How Egypt’s ‘lost revolution’ unfolded

January 25, 2011 marked a day of massive protests in Tahrir Square, #Egypt as a part of Arab Spring protests that took the Middle East by storm. In less than 3 weeks, the 30-year reign of Hosni Mubarak ended with his ouster followed by military rule.