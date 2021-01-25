Chinese president calls for unity to solve global challenges | Money Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on world leaders to work together towards the recovery of the global economy following the coronavirus pandemic.Xi made the comments via video link at the annual World Economic Forum. The Chinese president emphasised that countries should promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy. China is one of the only mega economies that reported positive GDP growth in 2020. WEF says global GDP has fallen by 4.2% since the pandemic began. And China’s leader says multilateralism can help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Jeremy Jurgens is the Managing Director at the World Economic Forum. He joined us from Geneva, Switzerland. #China #WEF #Multilateralism