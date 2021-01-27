WORLD
Across The Balkans: Has Bosnia’s Dayton Agreement failed? | Belgrade’s Communist Architecture
On our first episode Semir Sejfovic goes to Mostar in #Bosnia and Herzegovina to investigate whether the Dayton Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war 25 years ago, has really brought peace. Plus we interview former Prime Minister and Bosniak president Haris Silajdzic, who argues for an end to the country’s ethnic-based political system. And Andrew Hopkins explores Tito’s legacy in Serbia through Belgrade’s communist-era architecture. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp - Also available on TRT World - ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉http://trt.world/f12v
January 27, 2021
