Virus mutation raises concern in Germany

In Germany, more than 50,000 people have died of COVID-19. That number has risen swiftly in recent weeks, despite a declining #infection rate. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, raising further concern are virus mutations similar to those first detected in the UK, as well as cuts in vaccine supplies.