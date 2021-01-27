January 27, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Thousands of farmers march on Indian capital on Republic Day | Money Talks
Thousands of farmers broke barricades to march on India's capital during a major military parade to mark Republic Day in New Delhi. It's an escalation of their protests against the Modi government's agricultural reforms, which they say will destroy their livelihoods. Mobin Nasir reports. #India #RepublicDay #FarmerProtest
Thousands of farmers march on Indian capital on Republic Day | Money Talks
Explore