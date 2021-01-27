International Monetary Fund lifts 2021 global growth outlook | Money Talks

The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its outlook for the global economy in 2021 on the back of a vaccine- powered pick-up. But, it’s warned a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and new variants of the virus still threaten the global economic recovery. The IMF expects the global economy to grow by 5-and- a-half percent this year and 4.2 percent in 2022 following last year’s contraction. It expects China to lead the recovery with GDP growth of 8.1 percent due to its early success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and public investment. The US and Japan are projected to reach pre-pandemic output levels in the second half of this year. For more on this we were joined by Professor Kerem Alkin, an economist and Dean of Business at Istanbul Medipol University. #IMFoutlook #GlobalEconomicGrowth #CoronavirusPandemic