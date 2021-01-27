BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
International Monetary Fund lifts 2021 global growth outlook | Money Talks
The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its outlook for the global economy in 2021 on the back of a vaccine- powered pick-up. But, it’s warned a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and new variants of the virus still threaten the global economic recovery. The IMF expects the global economy to grow by 5-and- a-half percent this year and 4.2 percent in 2022 following last year’s contraction. It expects China to lead the recovery with GDP growth of 8.1 percent due to its early success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and public investment. The US and Japan are projected to reach pre-pandemic output levels in the second half of this year. For more on this we were joined by Professor Kerem Alkin, an economist and Dean of Business at Istanbul Medipol University. #IMFoutlook #GlobalEconomicGrowth #CoronavirusPandemic
International Monetary Fund lifts 2021 global growth outlook | Money Talks
January 27, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us