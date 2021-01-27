Automakers slow production amid semiconductor shortage | Money Talks

Car makers around the world had hoped 2021 would be the year their production would return to pre-pandemic levels. But they've hit a roadblock due to the shortage of chips that control everything from speedometers to entertainment systems. And it's a crunch that's only expected to get harder to navigate. We spoke to Malcolm Penn. He's a global semiconductor industry analyst, and runs the research firm Future Horizons in London. #ChipShortage #TechComponents #CarManufacturers