French vegan chef becomes first to win Michelin star | Money Talks

Michelin recently handed out its latest round of coveted stars for restaurants in France. The annual publication is the go-to guide for food connoisseurs. All of the country's three-star chefs have maintained their top status. But as Miranda Lin tells us, a newcomer is shaking up the scene by going with the grain. #MichelinStar #VeganMenu #ClaireVallee