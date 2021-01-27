WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Cost of Impeachment | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
It’s the first full week of Joe Biden’s presidency and already his call for bipartisan unity to tackle the country’s crises is facing significant political obstacles. With a devastating death toll from the coronavirus pandemic-- and the economic and social fallout-- Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at getting the pandemic under control. But major policy changes will require legislative action. And bipartisan agreement on Biden’s $2 trillion COVID relief package will be a challenge, as top Republicans have dismissed the plan as too costly. Meanwhile, the House has delivered an article of impeachment to the Senate —charging Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection”. This has triggered a trial in the Senate, which Democrats have agreed to delay until the week of February 8th. So will Congress act fast on Biden’s agenda before all focus in the Senate turns to the impeachment hearings? Or will it be constrained by political gridlock and infighting? And what are the political costs of convicting Donald Trump? Guests: Rep. Jared Huffman- Democratic Congressman from California’s 2nd District Byron Dorgan- Former Democratic Senator from North Dakota Vernon Jones- Former Georgia State Representative who recently joined the Republican party & Founder of Waking Up America Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
The Cost of Impeachment | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
January 27, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us