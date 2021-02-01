Turmoil in Tunisia

Tunisia was hailed as one of the few successes of the Arab Spring, but a decade on thousands are once again on the streets demanding change. Protesters are furious about the country’s ailing economy, corruption and police repression. The prime minister has promised reform, but can he turn his nation’s fortunes around and restore the people’s faith in government? Guests: Radwan Masmoudi Member of Tunisia's Ennahda Party Nawres Douzi Protester and Human Rights Activist Ghaya Ben Mbarek Tunisian Journalist