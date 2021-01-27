BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Boeing reports record annual loss of $12B in 2020 | Money Talks
Boeing has hit a new low point, at least financially. The company has reported record annual losses following two deadly crashes involving its most popular aircraft, and weak demand due to the pandemic. The plane maker recorded close to $12 billion in losses in 2020. Its prospects further dimmed as it announced delays in the delivery of its new Triple-7-X jetliner to 2023. The company's fourth quarter revenue took a 15-percent nose dive, plunging by 15-billion- dollars to 58.2-billion- dollars. We were joined by aviation analyst, Alex Macheras who joins us now from London #Boeing #737MAX #TravelRestrictions
Boeing reports record annual loss of $12B in 2020 | Money Talks
January 27, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us