GameStop stock surges on Elon Musk's tweet | Money Talks

Videogame retailer GameStop's shares are surging as investors take a cue from Tesla founder, Elon Musk. It's not the first time the billionaire has triggered a stock rally, but as Mobin Nasir reports, those rushing to buy on Musk's advice, could lose a lot of money. For more on this, we spoke to Santosh Rao who joined us live from Princeton, New Jersey. He's head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners #GameStop #ElonMusk #GamingStocks