Mesut Ozil signs official contract with Fenerbahce

Football star #MesutOzil signed his official contract with Fenerbahce. The star also said he will never return to the German national team or the Bundesliga. - Also available on TRT World - Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr