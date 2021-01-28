Covid-19 may lead to permanent balance problems

A study by Turkish doctors shows people who've recovered from #Covid19 with mild symptoms may still be left with a permanent loss of balance. TRT World reporter Furkan Yagmur visited the hospital where the research was conducted. - Also available on TRT World - ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉http://trt.world/f12v