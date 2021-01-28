January 28, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Africa lacks coffins amid surge in Covid deaths
South Africa’s funeral homes are struggling to meet the demand for coffins as the death toll from Covid-19 continues to rise. #SouthAfrica - Also available on TRT World - Watch The Newsmakers, TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme, featuring in-depth reports and interviews with the drivers of the biggest stories of the week. 👉 http://trt.world/Newsmakers
South Africa lacks coffins amid surge in Covid deaths
Explore