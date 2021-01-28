January 28, 2021
US temporarily halts sale of arms to UAE, Saudi Arabia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken halts arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia which were previously approved by the Trump administration saying the agreements are now under review. #UAE - Also available on TRT World - Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h
