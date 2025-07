Pretend It’s A City | The Dig | Heritage Under Gun

On this episode of Showcase; Martin Scorsese's Pretend It’s A City 00:48 Nadja Sayej, Arts and Culture Journalist 01:20 Painting Calligraphy in Damascus 09:25 Heritage Under Gun 11:40 The Dig 14:08 Earth Harp 16:27 The Met Unframed 21:22 The Art of Restoration 23:31 #MartinScorsese #EarthHarp #Mena