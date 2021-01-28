22 men, a 30 hour delay, anyone care?

The spotlight is on China's mining industry once again after 22 miners were trapped deep underground in Shandong Province for two weeks. Half of them were rescued, but 10 of their colleagues did not make it out alive and one miner is still missing. The story of the rescue is no-doubt a happy one but the real question is why did the mining company wait 30 hours to alert the authorities? Could more men have been saved? And do miners' lives in China and elsewhere matter? We find out with mine rescue expert Brian Robinson, author Jonathan Franklin who covered the 2010 Chile mine rescue and Apo Leong, a labour rights campaigner in Asia.